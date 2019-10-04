JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $28.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.66% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.61% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

JD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.40 billion, up 20.62% from the year-ago period.

JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $80.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +179.41% and +16.16%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JD is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, JD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.46, so we one might conclude that JD is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

