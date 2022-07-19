JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $62.78, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.76% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JD.com, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, JD.com, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $41.04 billion, up 4.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $159.2 billion, which would represent changes of +10.06% and +7.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.08% higher within the past month. JD.com, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JD.com, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.36 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.67, which means JD.com, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.