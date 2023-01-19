JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $59.42, marking a +1.54% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.

JD.com, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JD.com, Inc. to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 48.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $43.18 billion, down 0.27% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.29% higher within the past month. JD.com, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, JD.com, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.09. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.12.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.