JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $46.40, marking a +0.28% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 19.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 11.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.67%.

JD.com, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JD.com, Inc. to post earnings of $0.62 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $35.52 billion, up 4.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $151.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.22% and +2.71%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JD.com, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note JD.com, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.67, so we one might conclude that JD.com, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



