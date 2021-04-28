JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $79.06, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.47% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JD as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, up 39.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $29.92 billion, up 44.9% from the prior-year quarter.

JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $143.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.32% and +31.88%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.18% lower. JD is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, JD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 46.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 67.68, so we one might conclude that JD is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, JD's PEG ratio is currently 1.02. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

