JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $98.77, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.64% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JD as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect JD to post earnings of $0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 175%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.05 billion, up 34.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. JD currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JD has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.09 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 55.23.

It is also worth noting that JD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. JD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

