JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the most recent trading day at $40.50, moving +0.27% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.6%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.82%.

JD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, down 78.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.17 billion, up 6.28% from the year-ago period.

JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $96.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -20.19% and +16.29%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 61.52% lower within the past month. JD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, JD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 48.66. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.65.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

