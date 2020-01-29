JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the most recent trading day at $39.14, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.26%.

JD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JD is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.78 billion, up 21.27% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.62% lower within the past month. JD currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JD has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.26 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.53.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

