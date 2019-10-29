JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $31.78, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 12.48% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.7% in that time.

JD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JD is projected to report earnings of $0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.40 billion, up 20.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $80.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +179.41% and +16.09%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. JD is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JD has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.58 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.08.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

