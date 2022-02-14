JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the most recent trading day at $74.45, moving +0.64% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.35% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

JD.com, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JD.com, Inc. to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $42.54 billion, up 23.73% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.33% lower within the past month. JD.com, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, JD.com, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.53. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.64.

Meanwhile, JD's PEG ratio is currently 1.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.57 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

