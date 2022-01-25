JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $72.15, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.95% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 9.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

JD.com, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JD.com, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $43.16 billion, up 25.53% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.33% lower. JD.com, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, JD.com, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 33.92. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.89.

Investors should also note that JD has a PEG ratio of 1.26 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. JD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

