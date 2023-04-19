JD.com, Inc. (JD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the most recent trading day at $37.10, moving -1.67% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.97%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.23% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JD.com, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34.87 billion, down 7.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.76 per share and revenue of $159.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.39% and +2.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.08% lower within the past month. JD.com, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, JD.com, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.67. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.16.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

