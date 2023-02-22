JD.com, Inc. (JD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $46.53, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 23.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

JD.com, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JD.com, Inc. to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 48.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $43.18 billion, down 0.27% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JD.com, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, JD.com, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.77, so we one might conclude that JD.com, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.