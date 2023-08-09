JD.com, Inc. (JD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $37.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.69% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 2.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JD.com, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 16, 2023. On that day, JD.com, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $39.25 billion, down 1.77% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.88 per share and revenue of $155.25 billion, which would represent changes of +12.06% and +0.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.83% higher within the past month. JD.com, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note JD.com, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.48, so we one might conclude that JD.com, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.