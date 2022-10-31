JD.com, Inc. (JD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the most recent trading day at $37.29, moving -1.51% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 24.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JD.com, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect JD.com, Inc. to post earnings of $0.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $34.59 billion, up 1.92% from the year-ago period.

JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $150.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.99% and +1.94%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% higher within the past month. JD.com, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, JD.com, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.41. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.81.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

