JD.com, Inc. (JD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the most recent trading day at $58.76, moving -1.24% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 9.78% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JD.com, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.46, up 2.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $41.04 billion, up 4.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $159.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.06% and +7.89%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.08% higher within the past month. JD.com, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, JD.com, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.43, which means JD.com, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

