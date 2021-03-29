JD.com, Inc. (JD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $81.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.09% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.

JD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JD to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 60.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.57 billion, up 43.23% from the year-ago period.

JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.88 per share and revenue of $141.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.05% and +29.43%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.49% lower. JD currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, JD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 59.3, so we one might conclude that JD is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that JD has a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

