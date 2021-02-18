JD.com, Inc. (JD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $105.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.36% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.44% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 13.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.46%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JD as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.22, up 175% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.05 billion, up 34.8% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. JD is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, JD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 46.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 54.49, which means JD is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that JD has a PEG ratio of 0.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

