JD.com, Inc. (JD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $44.94, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.8% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 23.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 21.82% in that time.

JD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0, down 100% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.17 billion, up 6.28% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $96.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of -20.19% and +16.01%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, JD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 54.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.39, so we one might conclude that JD is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

