JD.com, Inc. (JD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $29.58, marking a -1.37% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.96%.

JD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.40 billion, up 20.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $80.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +179.41% and +16.16%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, JD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.74. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.51.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

