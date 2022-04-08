JD.com, Inc. (JD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $56.54 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.98% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.72% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JD.com, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, JD.com, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $38.27 billion, up 23.4% from the prior-year quarter.

JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $179.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.71% and +21.59%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.74% lower. JD.com, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, JD.com, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.99. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.45.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

