JD.com, Inc. (JD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $73.15, marking a -0.84% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.1% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JD.com, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, up 17.39% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $42.54 billion, up 23.73% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.33% lower. JD.com, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, JD.com, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.64, so we one might conclude that JD.com, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, JD's PEG ratio is currently 1.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.52 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

