JD.com, Inc. (JD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $72.30, marking a -1.5% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.97% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 5.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.78%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JD.com, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, JD.com, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $43.16 billion, up 25.53% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.33% lower. JD.com, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, JD.com, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.7. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.44.

We can also see that JD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. JD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

