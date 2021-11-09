JD.com, Inc. (JD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $77.19, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.11%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 18, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, down 28% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.47 billion, up 30.46% from the year-ago period.

JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $147.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.58% and +35.19%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.23% lower within the past month. JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, JD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 55.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 59.37, so we one might conclude that JD is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, JD's PEG ratio is currently 2.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. JD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

