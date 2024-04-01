JD.com, Inc. (JD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the latest trading day at $27.76, indicating a +1.35% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.11%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 19.09% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 2.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.63, signifying an 8.7% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $35.69 billion, up 0.89% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $160.06 billion, indicating changes of +0.64% and +5.2%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.56% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. JD.com, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note JD.com, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.72. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.33.

Also, we should mention that JD has a PEG ratio of 0.2. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. JD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

