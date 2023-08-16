JD.com, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - JD.com, Inc. (JD) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled RMB6.58 billion, or RMB4.15 per share. This compares with RMB4.38 billion, or RMB2.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, JD.com, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB8.56 billion or RMB5.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to RMB287.93 billion from RMB267.60 billion last year.

JD.com, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): RMB6.58 Bln. vs. RMB4.38 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB4.15 vs. RMB2.74 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB287.93 Bln vs. RMB267.60 Bln last year.

