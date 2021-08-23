Markets
JD

JD.com, Inc. Announces Drop In Q2 Bottom Line

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - JD.com, Inc. (JD) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at RMB0.79 billion, or RMB0.25 per share. This compares with RMB16.45 billion, or RMB5.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, JD.com, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB4.63 billion or RMB1.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.2% to RMB253.80 billion from RMB201.05 billion last year.

JD.com, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): RMB4.63 Bln. vs. RMB5.91 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB1.45 vs. RMB1.75 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB253.80 Bln vs. RMB201.05 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular