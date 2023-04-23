JD.com Inc - (HKG:9618) Price Target Decreased by 9.45% to 261.53

The average one-year price target for JD.com Inc - (HKG:9618) has been revised to 261.53 / share. This is an decrease of 9.45% from the prior estimate of 288.81 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 149.48 to a high of 375.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.21% from the latest reported closing price of 139.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in JD.com Inc -. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9618 is 1.12%, an increase of 16.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.22% to 289,438K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,884K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,600K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9618 by 35.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,216K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,551K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9618 by 37.46% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 18,812K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,524K shares, representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9618 by 3.49% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 14,590K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,380K shares, representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9618 by 15.45% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 11,718K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,979K shares, representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9618 by 3.31% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.