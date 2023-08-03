JD.com Inc - (HKG:9618) Price Target Decreased by 8.63% to 221.26

The average one-year price target for JD.com Inc - (HKG:9618) has been revised to 221.26 / share. This is an decrease of 8.63% from the prior estimate of 242.16 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 97.97 to a high of 323.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.86% from the latest reported closing price of 158.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 413 funds or institutions reporting positions in JD.com Inc -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9618 is 0.82%, a decrease of 23.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 287,509K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,725K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,884K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9618 by 37.82% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,266K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,216K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9618 by 39.72% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 19,910K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,793K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9618 by 26.76% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 13,291K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,590K shares, representing a decrease of 9.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9618 by 25.10% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 13,041K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,718K shares, representing an increase of 10.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9618 by 24.98% over the last quarter.

