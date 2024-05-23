JD.com Finalizes $2 Billion Convertible Notes Offering

JD (JD) has released an update.

JD.com, a major player in technology and service provision, has successfully completed a $2.0 billion offering of convertible senior notes due in 2029, with an additional $250 million purchased by initial investors. The company intends to use the proceeds for a series of strategic initiatives, including share repurchases, overseas business expansion, supply chain improvements, and general working capital. These notes, which will mature in June 2029 unless converted or repurchased earlier, carry an interest rate of 0.25% per annum and are not registered under the U.S. Securities Act, thus limiting their sale to qualified institutional buyers and certain non-U.S. persons.

