JD.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for JD

In trading on Monday, shares of JD.com, Inc. (Symbol: JD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.28, changing hands as low as $55.85 per share. JD.com, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JD's low point in its 52 week range is $33.17 per share, with $78.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.55.

