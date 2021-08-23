JD.com beats second-quarter sales estimates

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com Inc JD.O on Monday beat analysts' expectations for quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for online shopping triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net revenue at JD.com rose about 26% to 253.8 billion yuan ($39.14 billion) in the second quarter ended June 30. Analysts had expected revenue of 249.27 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.4841 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.