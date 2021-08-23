JD

JD.com beats second-quarter sales estimates

Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com Inc on Monday beat analysts' expectations for quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for online shopping triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net revenue at JD.com rose about 26% to 253.8 billion yuan ($39.14 billion) in the second quarter ended June 30. Analysts had expected revenue of 249.27 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.4841 Chinese yuan renminbi)

