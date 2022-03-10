JD

JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates

JD.com Inc's quarterly revenue beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday as more people shopped on its platform.

JD.com's net revenue rose about 23% to 275.9 billion yuan ($43.64 billion) in the fourth quarter, while analysts had expected revenue of 274.45 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.3218 Chinese yuan)

