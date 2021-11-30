JD Wetherspoon says investors 'generally' support its corporate governance

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - British pubs chain JD Wetherspoon JDW.L said on Tuesday it had had "a generally favourable response" from institutional shareholders to its corporate governance, after concerns were raised about the length of time served by some board members.

In a statement titled 'The Importance of Being Frank', Wetherspoon Chair Tim Martin said the UK Corporate Governance Code allowed non-executive directors to stay longer in post if the company's circumstances had been adequately justified.

"Wetherspoon has explained its position, and has had a generally favourable response from institutional shareholders to its approach," Martin said in a statement.

"We believe it's important for the future of our business, and for the UK economy, for the comply or explain aspect of the Code to be more closely adhered to."

(Reporting by Simon Jessop)

((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.