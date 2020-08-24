JD Wetherspoon 44 Day-LFL Bar And Food Sales Down; Sees Loss In FY20 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pub chain JD Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) reported Monday that its like-for-like bar and food sales are down 16.9 percent for the 44 days to August 16.

Looking ahead, chairman of Wetherspoon, Tim Martin, said, "The Company expects to make a loss for the year ending 26 July 2020, both before and after exceptional items. Some of these exceptional items will be related to the Covid pandemic."

In its current trading update, the company noted that sales have gradually improved, with a rapid acceleration recently, largely due to subsidised food, coffee and soft drinks in the early part of the week. Sales also benefited by the addition of extra outside seating.

However, once the scheme for subsidised early-week meals and drinks ends, it expects a period of more subdued sales.

The company's 844 pubs are now open, out of a total of 873.

The preliminary results are due to be released on October 9.

Further, JD Wetherspoon said it remains in a sound financial position. Net debt at the end of the last financial year is estimated to have been about 825 million pounds. Since the closure of pubs in March 2020, the company has received a waiver of bank covenants for April and July 2020.

The company added that it proposes to enter discussions with its lenders regarding waivers for the current financial year, in due course.

