JD vs. MONOY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Internet - Commerce stocks are likely familiar with JD.com, Inc. (JD) and MONOTARO (MONOY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

JD.com, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while MONOTARO has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that JD's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

JD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 43.89, while MONOY has a forward P/E of 73.65. We also note that JD has a PEG ratio of 0.99. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. MONOY currently has a PEG ratio of 4.28.

Another notable valuation metric for JD is its P/B ratio of 6.43. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, MONOY has a P/B of 26.50.

These metrics, and several others, help JD earn a Value grade of B, while MONOY has been given a Value grade of F.

JD sticks out from MONOY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that JD is the better option right now.

