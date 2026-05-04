JD vs. CVNA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Internet - Commerce sector have probably already heard of JD.com, Inc. (JD) and Carvana (CVNA). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

JD.com, Inc. and Carvana are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that JD's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

JD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.00, while CVNA has a forward P/E of 50.68. We also note that JD has a PEG ratio of 7.30. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CVNA currently has a PEG ratio of 27.69.

Another notable valuation metric for JD is its P/B ratio of 1.02. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CVNA has a P/B of 18.08.

Based on these metrics and many more, JD holds a Value grade of A, while CVNA has a Value grade of F.

JD stands above CVNA thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that JD is the superior value option right now.

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JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.