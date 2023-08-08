JD Sports to take full ownership of Poland's MIG

Adds background on MIG in paragraph 4

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion JD.L said on Tuesday it will acquire the remaining 40% stake it does not own in Marketing Investment Group (MIG) from the Polish retailer's minority shareholders.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

JD, which sells Nike, Adidas and other sports fashion ranges primarily to customers under 30 had originally acquired a 60% stake in MIG in 2021, as it looked to enter markets in central and eastern Europe.

In February, JD said it would spend up to 3 billion pounds to open as many as 1,750 stores over five years, as CEO Regis Schultz outlined his plans for the retailer to become an athletic leisurewear "powerhouse".

($1 = 0.7874 pounds)

