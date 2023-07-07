JD Sports to pay $545 mln for full control of Iberian business

Adds detail on deal in paragraph 2, background in paragraphs 4-7

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion JD.Lsaid on Friday it will pay 500.1 million euros ($544.9 million) to buy out the minority investors in its Iberian business as it progresses an ambitious expansion plan.

JD said it would buy the 49.98% of shares in Iberian Sports Retail Group (ISRG) currently held by Balaiko Firaja Invest and Sonae Holdings, giving it 100% ownership.

The group had said in May it was in talks over the future ownership of the unit, which trades from over 460 stores.

In May, JD agreed to buy France's Groupe Courir, which trades from 313 stores and earlier this month JD said it would enter the Middle East with its first ever franchise deal.

Last month JD said there had been some softening in trade in its North American business, which would be offset by growth in demand in the UK, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Shares in JD have risen 9% so far this year.

