LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion JD.L will buy the minority holding in Iberian Sports Retail Group (ISRG) currently held by Balaiko Firaja Invest and Sonae Holdings for 500.1 million euros ($544.9 million), it said on Friday.

($1 = 0.9178 euros)

