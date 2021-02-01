JD Sports to buy U.S.-based DTLR Villa for $495 mln

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion JD.L said on Monday it had entered a conditional agreement to buy Baltimore-based DTLR Villa LLC for $495 million.

The acquisition is JD's second one in the United States in less than two months after it bought Shoe Palace in December, as the retailer expands its business in the West Coast.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

