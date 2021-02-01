US Markets
JD

JD Sports to buy U.S.-based DTLR Villa for $495 mln

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NEIL HALL

Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion said on Monday it had entered a conditional agreement to buy Baltimore-based DTLR Villa LLC for $495 million.

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion JD.L said on Monday it had entered a conditional agreement to buy Baltimore-based DTLR Villa LLC for $495 million.

The acquisition is JD's second one in the United States in less than two months after it bought Shoe Palace in December, as the retailer expands its business in the West Coast.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular