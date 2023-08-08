JD Sports to buy remaining stake in Poland's MIG

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion JD.L said on Tuesday it will acquire the remaining 40% stake it does not own in Polish retailer Marketing Investment Group (MIG) from its minority shareholders.

JD had originally acquired a 60% stake in the company in 2021.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

