JD Sports to buy remaining stake in Poland's MIG

August 08, 2023 — 08:10 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion JD.L said on Tuesday it will acquire the remaining 40% stake it does not own in Polish retailer Marketing Investment Group (MIG) from its minority shareholders.

JD had originally acquired a 60% stake in the company in 2021.

