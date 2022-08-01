JD

JD Sports sells Footasylum to Germany's Aurelius

Contributor
Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Photographer

German asset management firm Aurelius Group said on Monday it has bought retailer Footasylum from Britain's JD Sports Fashion for an enterprise value of about 45 million euros ($46 million).

Aug 1 (Reuters) - German asset management firm Aurelius Group said on Monday it has bought retailer Footasylum from Britain's JD Sports Fashion JD.L for an enterprise value of about 45 million euros ($46 million).

($1 = 0.9783 euros)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters