JD Sports sells Footasylum to Germany's Aurelius

Aug 1 (Reuters) - German asset management firm Aurelius Group said on Monday it has bought retailer Footasylum from Britain's JD Sports Fashion JD.L for an enterprise value of about 45 million euros ($46 million).

($1 = 0.9783 euros)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru)

