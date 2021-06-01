JD Sports says not looking for new CEO after report on succession planning

JD

Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports said on Tuesday its board was not engaged in a process to recruit a chief executive officer or chairman to replace Peter Cowgill.

The statement comes after a Times report over the weekend that JD Sports was stepping up succession planning for Cowgill amid pressure from investors.

