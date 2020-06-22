JD Sports says exploring options for Go Outdoors

June 22 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion JD.L said on Monday it has assessed a number of strategic options for outdoor clothing specialist Go Outdoors, which has been put under a moratorium to temporarily shield it from any potential legal action from creditors.

The sportswear retailer, which bought Go more than three years ago, said, in response to a Sky News report, that administrators have not yet been appointed for Go.

