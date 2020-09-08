JD Sports reinstates outlook as stores reopen
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports JD.L reinstated its annual guidance saying it was encouraged by its performance since stores reopened, as it posted a lower first-half pretax profit due to coronavirus-driven closures.
The owner of Footpatrol and Cloggs said on Tuesday it expects a full-year headline pretax profit of at least 265 million pounds ($348.63 million) and reported that pretax profit fell 68% to 41.5 million pounds for the six months ended Aug. 1.
($1 = 0.7601 pounds)
(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryJD
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Vera Bradley, Inovio Pharma, Intel, Amarin
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Abbvie Inc, Hawaiian Holdings, Zoom Video Communications
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-CureVac, Tesla Inc, Signet Jewelers
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Novavax Inc, Akebia Therapeutics, Fulgent Genetics, Zuora Inc