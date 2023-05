May 9 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion JD.L on Tuesday said it proposed to acquire Courir, in a deal that values the France-based sportswear retailer at 520 million euros ($572.4 million).

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.