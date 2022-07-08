JD

JD Sports picks ex-Morrisons executive Higginson as new chairperson

Contributors
Amna Karimi Reuters
Shanima A Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

Britain's largest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion on Friday named former Morrisons Chair Andy Higginson as its new chairperson.

July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's largest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion JD.L on Friday named former Morrisons Chair Andy Higginson as its new chairperson.

Higginson has also held senior roles at supermarket group Tesco TSCO.L, and will replace Peter Cowgill, who was ousted in May.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi and Shanima A in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JD TSCO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters