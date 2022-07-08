JD Sports picks ex-Morrisons executive Higginson as new chairperson

July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's largest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion JD.L on Friday named former Morrisons Chair Andy Higginson as its new chairperson.

Higginson has also held senior roles at supermarket group Tesco TSCO.L, and will replace Peter Cowgill, who was ousted in May.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi and Shanima A in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

