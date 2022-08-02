JD

JD Sports names former B&Q executive Schultz as CEO

Contributors
Amna Karimi Reuters
Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/May James

Britain's largest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion on Tuesday named Régis Schultz as its new chief executive officer.

Adds background

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's largest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion JD.L on Tuesday named Régis Schultz as its new chief executive officer.

Schultz has been president of retail at Middle Eastern group Al-Futtaim since 2019 and was chief financial officer at British home improvement chain Kingfisher's KGF.L do-it-yourself business, B&Q.

JD Sports, which is subject to several investigations by Britain's antitrust watchdog, had laid out plans to overhaul its corporate governance structure and internal controls in June.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi and Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JD

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters