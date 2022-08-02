JD Sports names former B&Q executive Schultz as CEO

Adds background

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain's largest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion JD.L on Tuesday named Régis Schultz as its new chief executive officer.

Schultz has been president of retail at Middle Eastern group Al-Futtaim since 2019 and was chief financial officer at British home improvement chain Kingfisher's KGF.L do-it-yourself business, B&Q.

JD Sports, which is subject to several investigations by Britain's antitrust watchdog, had laid out plans to overhaul its corporate governance structure and internal controls in June.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi and Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.