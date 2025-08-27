JD Sports Fashion Q2 LFL Sales Down 3.0%

(RTTNews) - JD Sports Fashion reported that its second quarter Group like-for-like sales were down 3.0%. On an organic basis, sales were up 2.2%. For the 26 weeks to 2 August, like-for-like sales were down 2.5%.

"For our fiscal 2026 profit before tax and adjusting items, we expect to be in line with current market expectations, before any indirect impact of US tariffs which we continue to work through," Régis Schultz, CEO, stated.

The Board announced a share buyback programme of 100 million pounds. The Group expects to commence the programme post the announcement of first half results on 24 September.

